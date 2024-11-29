SC asks Sambhal Jama Masjid management to approach Allahabad HC, halt proceedings

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the management committee of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal to approach the Allahabad High Court challenging the trial court order allowing a survey of the mosque after a civil suit claimed it was built by destroying a Hindu temple.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar also asked the court of civil judge (senior division), which allowed the survey, not to proceed with the matter till the high court passes appropriate orders.

“We are told that the matter is fixed before the trial court on 8th January 2025. We hope and trust that the trial court will not proceed with the matter till the matter is listed before the high court and any further proceedings will be in terms of the order passed,” the Supreme Court order said.

The bench also said that “in case any revision/appeal/miscellaneous petition is preferred before the appropriate forum, the same would be listed within a period of 3 working days after the same is filed”.

The court said that “in the meanwhile, peace and harmony must be maintained” and recorded the assurance of Additional Solicitor General (ASG) KM Nataraj to this effect. The ASG, who appeared for the district administration, said, “We are taking care of it.”

The court also directed that if the advocate commissioner appointed by the trial court to conduct the survey submits any report, the same shall be kept in sealed cover and not be opened.

The Supreme Court said it will keep the appeal pending and hear it again on January 6, 2025. The bench also clarified that it has not expressed any opinion on the merits of the matter.

The appeal contended that the mosque had been in existence since the 16th century and has been in continuous use by Muslims as a place of worship but the matter was rushed through in “hot haste” after a suit was filed by eight plaintiffs who alleged that it was built after destroying the ‘Shri Hari Har Temple’.