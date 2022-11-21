SC seeks Centre, Delhi govt replies on conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s jail transfer plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Centre and the Delhi government on the plea of conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar seeking that he be shifted from the Mandoli jail in the city to any other prison in the country.

A bench headed by Justice Ajay Rastogi issued a notice to the Mandoli Jail authorities after going through details of three incidents of assault on Sukesh inside the jail and sought a report in a week’s time.

During the hearing, the bench came down heavily on Sukesh for filing petition after petition in the top court and said, “Affordability of the litigant is no reason to file multiple petitions in this court.”

Sukesh’s counsel told the bench that his client’s life was under threat because, after his disclosure statement, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi had taken action against some jail officials. The counsel said, “I am being lodged in custody of officials against whom prosecution has been initiated on my disclosure, so I am under constant threat.”

At that, the bench asked, “When the DG prisons was transferred and new DG has come, what is your problem now? Have faith in the system.”

Responding to the bench’s query, counsel for Sukesh said, “I am facing threats from former Delhi jail minister Satyendar Jain, who I have accused of extorting money from me. I am under constant threat.”

Sukesh also sought more time to meet with his lawyers as he had 28 cases pending against him across the country and he had to communicate with 15 lawyers and it became difficult to convey the instructions in a short duration of time.

However, the court refused to entertain this request and said, “We can’t allow you VVIP treatment.”

Chandrashekhar has been jailed on charges of money-laundering and duping several people.