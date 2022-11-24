Security breach during PM Modi’s rally in Gujarat’s Bavla, drone shot down

Bavla (Gujarat): Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security breach was reported on Thursday during a rally in Gujarat’s Bavla.

However, the National Security Guard (NSG) shot down a drone and took one person into custody.

According to sources, the drone was unarmed but it was flying at low altitude and was heading towards stage. A multi-agency probe has been initiated into the incident.

Ahmedabad District Police registered an FIR for violating the notification on ‘No Drone Fly Zone’ during the visit of Prime Minister at Bavla, police said. The statement by local police further said that three persons were doing video recording by drone camera and all three of them have been arrested.

“Three persons were doing video recording by drone camera from the main road near Sabha place. The entire area of two kilometer near the Sabha was notified as “NO DRONE FLYING ZONE” by Additional District Magistrate Ahmedabad by notification serial number 77/2022 dated 23/11/2022,” the statement said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Nikul Rameshbhai Parmar, 24, Rakesh Kalubhai Bharvad, 35 and Rajeshkumar Mangilal Prajapati, 20.