Security forces foil infiltration bid at LoC in Uri, kill two Pakistani terrorists

Srinagar: Security forces on Wednesday foiled yet another infiltration bid by terrorists from across the LoC in the Uri sector of J&K and in the process succeededd in killing two infiltrating terrorists.

Sources said that the infiltrating terrorists were heavily armed but in a brief exchange of fire with the security forces they both got killed in the Uri Sector of Baramulla district in North Kashmir.

A senior police officer confirmed that two bodies of terrorists have been spotted at the operation spot. While one body has been retrieved, another is being retrieved, said the official.

Earlier, in a joint operation, another infiltration bid was foiled by security forces in a joint operation after having input about terrorist activity in the area. A cordon and search operation were laid in the area and the terrorists were neutralized. The terrorists were trying to infiltrate taking advantage of poor visibility and bad weather.

This is the 10th infiltration bid foiled alone in North Kashmir over this year. 27 Pakistani terrorists have been killed till now including Wednesday’s two terrorists in those 10 operations.