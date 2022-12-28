Security forces kill 4 terrorists hiding in a truck in Jammu’s Sidhra

Jammu: The security forces on Wednesday gunned down four unidentified terrorists in an encounter in Sidhra area of Jammu district, said ADGP Jammu.

“Four terrorists were killed and their bodies have been retrieved. 7 AK-47 rifles, 3 pistols and other ammunition were recovered from the slain terrorists, adding the identity of those killed is being ascertained,” ADGP said.

Meanwhile, searches are going on at the encounter site when this report is being filed.

An official said that terrorists were travelling in a Srinagar-bound truck which was intercepted by the security forces while seeing an unusual movement of the truck.

He added as the truck was intercepted and stopped the driver flees away and as the police officers started frisking of the truck the hiding terrorists fired on the searching party which led to a Gunfight.

The exchange of fire continued for 40 minutes and in a joint operation of police and the army who later joined the operation terrorists were killed.

However, The driver of the vehicle managed to flee from the spot, and he is yet to be identified”, ADGP said. Jammu and Kashmir has been put on high alert to nab the Truck driver all SHOs have asked to establish the check post and intensify the searches.

Sources said that it seems that terrorists may have infiltrated Pakistan and were in a plan to attack any security establishment in Jammu, as inputs are that terrorist’s handlers want a massive attack in the Jammu region to show their existence.