Security forces kill three terrorists in a fierce encounter in J&K’s Akhnoor

Jammu: The Indian Army and security forces in a joint operation killed three terrorists involved in an attempted ambush on an Army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor area early Monday, according to official sources.

The encounter took place in the Battal area of Akhnoor, Jammu district, where the terrorists’ failed ambush attempt quickly escalated into a sustained gunfight..

According an official in the security apparatus, the encounter took place after terrorists targeted an Army vehicle in Jogwan area near the Line of Control early in the morning in which no injuries were reported.

An official said that terrorists fired upon an army vehicle at around 7 am in the Jogwan area, following which a massive search operation was launched.

The official said that during the operation contact was established with the hiding terrorists. leading to a fierce gun fight.

“All three terrorists involved in the attempted ambush of an Army vehicle in Akhnoor have been killed. Bodies of the slain terrorists are being recovered, and their exact identity will be confirmed upon retrieval,” sources confirmed.