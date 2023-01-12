Situation along Chinese border ‘stable but unpredictable’: Army chief Gen Pande

New Delhi: The situation along the Chinese border is stable yet unpredictable, according to Indian Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande on Thursday.

He stressed, however, that India has maintained an appropriate troop deployment along the Line of Actual Control with China and is prepared to cope with any circumstance.

“Situation is stable on northern borders but unpredictable. We have been able to resolve five of the seven issues that were on the table. We continue to talk both at the military and diplomatic levels. We’ve enough reserves to deal with any contingency,” said the Army chief.

The Chief of Army Staff was speaking to the media at the traditional pre-Army Day address. Gen Pande stated that India and China are continuing to engage in military and diplomatic talks to address the border dispute.

“Deployment from the adversary side on the northern border continues in the same manner. We have an equal number of troops on our side. There is a slight increase in the number of troops (by China) opposite our eastern command but we are keeping a close watch,” General Pande told media persons.

“In a firm and resolute manner with our soldiers deployed along the LAC, we have been able to prevent any attempts by our adversary to unilaterally change the status quo,” he added.

In the previous three years, around Rs 1300 crores have been spent in Ladakh on infrastructure and habitat needs. In the last two years, habitats for around 55,000 troops and 400 guns have been built in the Eastern Ladakh sector, as per the Army chief.

The General also targeted Pakistan, saying it has tried to target minorities to cover up their failure in the Kashmir valley, while talking about the Rajouri terror incident.