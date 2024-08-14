Social justice Modi government’s priority: President Murmu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation on the eve of the 78th Independence Day. President Murmu highlighted the progress of democracy in the nation, reflecting advancements towards a more inclusive social democracy.

“Social justice is a top priority for the Narendra Modi government, which has initiated unprecedented measures for the welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and other marginalised communities,” the President stated.

She said that the nation’s strength lies in its diversity and plurality, which propel the country forward as a unified entity.

Quoting BR Ambedkar, President Murmu reiterated that “political democracy cannot last unless there lies at the base of it social democracy.” The President emphasised that the progress in political democracy is evidence of the consolidation of social democracy.

“The spirit of inclusion permeates every aspect of our social life. We move forward as a cohesive nation, embracing our diversity and plurality. Affirmative action must be strengthened as an instrument of inclusion. I firmly believe that in a vast country like ours, tendencies that stoke discord based upon perceived social hierarchies must be rejected,” she said.

President Murmu highlighted several government initiatives aimed at uplifting marginalised groups, including the Pradhan Mantri Samajik Utthan evam Rozgar Adharit Jankalyan (PM-SURAJ), which provides direct financial assistance, and the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN), which focuses on improving the socio-economic conditions of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs).

She also mentioned the NAMASTE scheme, which aims to eliminate manual scavenging by ensuring sanitation workers do not engage in hazardous tasks.

President Murmu pointed out that government efforts have tripled budget allocations for women’s welfare over the past decade, leading to increased female labour participation and an improved sex ratio at birth.

“But I am glad to note that the government has given equal importance to women’s welfare and women’s empowerment. The budget allocation for this purpose has more than tripled in the last decade,” she said.

She also cited the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (Women Reservation Act) as a significant step towards women’s empowerment.

Murmu also recognised the vital role of farmers as “Annadata” (providers of food) in contributing to India’s agricultural self-reliance. “With this, they have contributed immensely to making India self-reliant in agriculture and feeding our people,” she said.

She noted substantial improvements in infrastructure, including roads, railways, and ports, which have been driven by strategic planning and effective institutions.

President Murmu expressed optimism about the prospects for economic growth, citing increased transparency in the banking and financial sector, which could elevate India among developed nations.

In her address, the President also acknowledged the observance of Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas (Partition Horrors Remembrance Day), reflecting on the human tragedy of partition, which resulted in immense suffering and loss of life.

“As we prepare to celebrate our Independence Day, we must remember the unparalleled tragedy and stand in solidarity with those families affected,” she concluded.