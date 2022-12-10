Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu to be Himachal CM, Mukhesh Agnihotri his deputy

New Delhi: Congress on Saturday appointed party leader Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu the new Himachal Pradesh CM of Himachal Pradesh and Mukesh Agnihotri to be Deputy CM.

Talking to the reporters Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel informed about the party high command’s decision and said that the oath ceremony of new Himachal CM will take place at 11 am on Sunday.

Talking to the reporters, CM designate Sukhu thanked Gandhi family and the people of Himachal Pradesh for the opportunity and said his government will fulfil the promises.

“I am thankful to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and the people of the state. Our govt will bring change. It is my responsibility to fulfil the promises we made to the people of Himachal Pradesh. We have to work for the development of the state, said CM designate SS Sukhu.