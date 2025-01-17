Twelve Indians fighting for Russia in Ukraine war killed: MEA

New Delhi: At least 12 Indians have been killed in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war while 16 others have been missing, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

The deceased Indians were fighting from Russia’s side, the ministry added.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a press conference, “As of today, there have been 126 cases (of Indian nationals serving in the Russian Army). Of these 126 cases, 96 people have returned to India and have been discharged from the Russian Armed Forces. 18 Indian nationals in the Russian Army remain and out of them, the whereabouts of 16 individuals are not known.”

Jaiswal added, “The Russian side has categorised them as missing…We are seeking early release and repatriation of those who remain…12 Indian nationals have died who were serving in the Russian Army.”

The MEA’s response comes after the death of an Indian national recruited by the Russian military while another sustained injuries during Russia’s ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

Kerala man Binil Babu was killed during the Ukraine conflict and the Indian embassy is in touch with Russian authorities for the repatriation of his mortal remains. Another Indian national Jain TK is receiving treatment in Moscow and is expected to return to India once his treatment is completed.

Responding to the death of Binil Babu, he said, “The death of Binil Babu is extremely unfortunate. We have conveyed our condolences to the family. Our embassy is in touch with the Russian authorities so that his mortal remains could come back to India as soon as possible. Another person who was injured is receiving treatment in Moscow…Hopefully, he will also be returning to India soon after his treatment is completed.”

On Tuesday, the MEA said the embassy in Moscow is in touch with the families of the two Indians and all possible assistance is being extended.

“We have learnt of the unfortunate death of an Indian national from Kerala, who had apparently been recruited to serve in the Russian Army,” Jaiswal said.