UGC seeks clarification on admission in Bengal varsities, colleges

Kolkata: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has written letters to the West Bengal higher education department and authorities of several universities and colleges in the state, seeking clarifications regarding admission notice for the under-graduate courses.

The confusion began as several colleges and universities have announced the admission and registration dates immediately after the results for state higher secondary results conducted by West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Examination (WBCHSE) were declared on June 10.

Accordingly, it has been decided that the registration process will start from July 18. While the results of WBCHSE have already been declared, the final results of the Central Bureau of Secondary Education (CBSE) are yet to be declared and per latest information the same will be announced by the last week of July.

So UGC, in the letter, has sought clarifications measures that would be adopted by the state universities and colleges if the registration process starts before the CBSE results are declared.

This time, because of the Covid-19 pandemic situation, CBSE results were conducted in two terms. While the results of the first term have already been declared, the same for the second term is yet to be declared.

Meanwhile, a senior official of the state education department confirmed that the registration process will start from July 19, 2022 only for WBCHSE students, since their results have already been declared.

“The CBSE students will be given equal opportunity for admission and registration in due course once their results are declared. After the registration process is completed for all the students applying then only the merit list will be announced. There is nothing to panic about,” he said.

This year the state education department initially decided to start a centralised admission process for all colleges.

However, later, the state government back-tracked from their decision and left the admission process to the respective college and university authorities.