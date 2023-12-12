Partially devoured body of man by tiger found in Bandipur Tiger Reserve

Bengaluru: A partially devoured body of a man was found in Kundakere range of Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka on Tuesday morning.

The man, identified as 54-year-old Basava, had ventured into the forest on Sunday. When he did not return to his village, his family launched search efforts in the forest.

The family members discovered partially devoured body of the 54-year-old today.

This is the third human death due to tiger attack in Bandipur in one month.

Bandipur Tiger Reserve Director Ramesh Kumar told news agency PTI that his teams were trying other parts of the body.

“Our team had to trek nearly three kilometers inside the forest area looking for the body. We found a half eaten body. Only his head, hand and upper back of the body which was partially eaten by the animal has been recovered so far. We suspect it to be a case of tiger attack. However, our teams are trying to trace other parts of the body as well to ascertain if the man was indeed attacked by tiger or any other animal,” Kumar told PTI.